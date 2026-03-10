Amotekun Arraigns Three Over Alleged Kidnapping, Assault In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) has arraigned three men before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Akure over alleged kidnapping and assault.

The suspects, identified as Chukwudi Udo, Cletus Ugoji, and Benjamin Enoch, appeared in court on Monday on charges including conspiracy, abduction, assault, and theft.

According to the prosecution, the offences were allegedly committed at different times between 2025 and February 12, 2026, at Laide Camp, located in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The prosecutor told the court that the suspects allegedly assaulted some victims and forcefully stole unspecified sums of money from them. They were also accused of abducting individuals within the camp area.

The offences contravene Sections 516, 383, 390, and 371 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006, as well as Section 3(ii)(b) of the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law, 2010.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their counsel, C.O. Falana, urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms and requested an adjournment to allow the defence to prepare witnesses for trial.

In her ruling, Magistrate T.I. James-Ayodele granted each defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in the same amount and adjourned the case to March 31, 2026, for definite hearing.