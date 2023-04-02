I Have Never Campaigned For Any Politician – Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday said he has never campaigned for any politician or spoken to any group on their behalf.

Oyedepo said this during a service at the church headquarters in the Ota area of Ogun State amid an unverified and unconfirmed viral audio of an alleged phone conversation between him and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Although he did not make any reference to any audio conversation, the cleric insisted that at no time has he ever spoken to any group on behalf of any politician.

He said that politicians from different political parties in the country came to him for prayers and advice before the general elections.

He said, “I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice.

“I advised them, some, they don’t take. Those who chose to take they see results; those who said no are still going about it.

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, nothing will change.”