Portable Released After Meeting Bail Conditions

Singer Habib Okikiola also known as Portable has been released from the Ilaro Correctional Centre after meeting his bail conditions.

The Za Zu Ze crooner was arraigned by the Ogun State Police Command on a five-count charge bordering on alleged assault and stealing at the Ifo Magistrate Court, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

He was granted bail after meeting the bail bond of N300,000, two surety, and 500,000 respectively.

The presiding judge Aliu Soneye has however set the 26th day of April for the commencement of trials of allegations levelled against him.