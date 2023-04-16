Supplementary Polls: PDP’s Bilbis Wins Zamfara Central Senatorial Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis winner of Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the last Saturday, Supplementary election.

He polled 102, 866 votes to defeat his closest opponent Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa of the All Progressives, APC, who scored 91, 216 votes in the election.

Professor Kabiru Abdullahi of the Federal University, Gusau while announcing the results, said Ikra Bilbis Aliyu having scored the highest numbers of votes and satisfied the requirement of the law and returned elected.

Ikra Bilbis Aliyu a former minister of Information and Communication and former member of the APC had joined the PDP last year and clinched the party ticket which brought him victory against the candidate of the ruling APC in the 2023 General election.

APC in Zamfara State has won two senatorial seats, Zamfara North and West while PDP won one seat which is Zamfara Central Senatorial District.