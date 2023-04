Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has emerged victorious in the Sokoto North Senatorial Seat supplementary election held on Saturday.

With a total of 141,468 votes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated his closest rival Dan’iya Manir Muhammad of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 118,445 votes.

The results were announced by the returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, after the poll held in 185 polling units that were previously cancelled.