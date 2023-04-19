Police Arrest Four Suspected Cattle Rustlers In Benue

The Benue Police State Police Command said it has arrested suspected cattle rustlers who have been fomenting crises between herders and farmers in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the police public relations officer in Benue State, SP Anene Sewuese Catherine, on Wednesday.

She noted that officers on patrol in Guma Local Government Area on April 10th had intercepted and arrested Terwase Nyion aka Orjen and three culprits while others fled from the scene.

The police spokesperson said syndicates had conspired with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds, adding weapons were retrieved from the suspects.

“They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create crises and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons.

“The command retrieved one locally made loaded pistol, one round of 9mm live ammunition and four cows from the suspects, they confessed to being a vicious syndicate made up of herders & farmers,” she said.

The police also stated that information was received that hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarkaa local government area and absconded with some cattle on Sunday.

She mentioned that they were immediate actions taken by the Police detectives in the area to storm their hideout and arrest the following persons: “Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio who were already preparing cow meat in the kitchen.”

The Commissioner of Police Benue State Command (CP), Wale Abass condemned the mischievous act that instigated crises in the area.

The CP also implored all herders and farmers to report related cases to the Police for proper handling rather than take laws into their hands. He also enjoined all stakeholders to collaborate with the police to ensure that peace is maintained within the state.