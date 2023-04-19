Tinubu Congratulates Idris, Fintiri But Seeks Probe Of Adamawa Poll Controversy

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; and the Governor-elect of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, on their victories in the recently held supplementary elections.
Alongside Idris, his fellow All Progressives Congress (APC) member, and Fintiri who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu celebrated legislators who won in last Saturday’s supplementary elections.
The President-elect, in a statement on Wednesday, said the winners of the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly reruns had earned the trust of their people.
Urging them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents, he said the “largely peaceful” election was a testimony to the citizens’ acceptance of democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.
He however cited the controversy surrounding the Adamawa governorship rerun, which saw the APC candidate, Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, declared the winner while collation was still ongoing.
“I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy,” he said.
“In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.”
See the full statement below:
PRESIDENT-ELECT’S STATEMENT ON SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTIONS
I congratulate the winners of the Supplementary Governorship elections held in Kebbi and Adamawa States on Saturday, April 15, 2023. I also rejoice with those elected into the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly during the last round of elections in states where such took place. These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.
The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.
However, I note the matter of Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy. In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.
With the conclusion of the 2023 elections, I now welcome all of us who have been elected to brace up to serve our people with diligence and dedication and to join hands with me as your President-elect in the pursuit of our agenda to renew the hopes of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, economically vibrant and prosperous Nigeria.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria
April 19, 2023.