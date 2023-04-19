Tinubu Congratulates Idris, Fintiri But Seeks Probe Of Adamawa Poll Controversy

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; and the Governor-elect of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, on their victories in the recently held supplementary elections.

Alongside Idris, his fellow All Progressives Congress (APC) member, and Fintiri who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu celebrated legislators who won in last Saturday’s supplementary elections.

The President-elect, in a statement on Wednesday, said the winners of the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly reruns had earned the trust of their people.

Urging them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents, he said the “largely peaceful” election was a testimony to the citizens’ acceptance of democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process.

He however cited the controversy surrounding the Adamawa governorship rerun, which saw the APC candidate, Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru, declared the winner while collation was still ongoing.

“I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy,” he said.

“In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances.”

