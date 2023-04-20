Plans Underway To Evacuate Nigerians Trapped In Sudan – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that plans are already underway to see to the evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan, as the country’s crisis continues to deepen.

This move was occasioned by a request made by Nigerian students pleading that they be evacuated from the currently troubled Sudan.

The country is witnessing hostilities between two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In response to the request made by the Nigerian Students, the FG through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says meetings are being held as to how best to handle the evacuation process.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by NIDCOM spokesman, Gabriel Odu, the Commission’s Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says she has noted with concern the plight of Nigerian Students in Sudan over the escalation of hostilities.

The NIDCOM Boss further stated that the Commission has received the letter of SOLICITATION by Sudan chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NAN), for possible evacuation of students especially those in Khartoum, the Sudanese capital.

She assured that the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) which is in charge of emergency evacuations, is consulting with the in Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies .

Ms. Dabiri-Erewa urged all Nigerian Students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm.