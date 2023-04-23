Man United Survive Brighton Scare, Set FA Cup Final Date With Man City

Manchester United won via a penalty shootout after normal and extra-time ended barren. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated April 23, 2023
Manchester United players celebrate after they won a penalty shoot out during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 23, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

 

Manchester United will face arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final after beating Brighton 7-6 on penalties in Sunday’s semi-final.

Erik ten Hag’s side played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Brighton that went to extra-time at Wembley.

Solly March was the only Brighton player to miss in the shoot-out, with Victor Lindelof netting United’s winner from the spot.

Brighton’s Dutch defender Joel Veltman (L) vies with Manchester United’s Dutch striker Wout Weghorst during the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 23, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) /

 

It will be United’s first FA Cup final appearance since losing to Chelsea in the 2018 showpiece.

United will take on City, who beat Sheffield United 3-0 in Saturday’s other semi-final, in the final on June 3.

