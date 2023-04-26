Expect Flash Floods, Ogun Govt Alerts Residents

The Ogun State Government has placed residents of some areas along the river course in the state on alert as a result of expected flash floods due to heavy rainfall predicted for the state by the Nigerian Metrological Agency.

This was contained in an address by the state Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya. The commissioner stated this while giving the outlook predictions for the 2023 flood alert for the state.

While assuring that the state government is doing its best by putting plans in place to minimise the impact of the predicted downpour, Oresanya sought the cooperation and understanding of residents in this direction, as he called for a change of attitude.

As predicted by the Nigerian Metrological Agency, Ogun State is expected to have two seasons of rainfall for the year 2023, first between April and July with average 1658mm while the second is expected between September and November with 1988mm of rainfall.

Many areas across the state are expected to have flash floods due to heavy rainfall within short periods, some with prolonged impact in wetlands, while areas like Isheri, Mowe, Kara, Ibafo are to experience coastal flooding due to tidal lock of the Ogun River by Lagos Lagoon from natural rise in Sea level.

In all of these, residents have been warned against man-made activities which could compound the challenge of the expected flash floods expected to affect many parts of the state.