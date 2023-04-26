Two Ex-convicts, 46 Others, Arrested For Internet Fraud In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested 48 internet fraud suspects, including two women, Precious Malachi Zidyep and Tina Patrick Omoyeme, in a sting operation in Kaduna.

The suspects also include two ex-convicts: Williams Justice Gankon and AbdulWasiu Yunus who were apprehended at Yoruba Street, Yakowa Expressway, Karji, Kaduna State. They were previously arrested on April 10, 2022, prosecuted and convicted on August 31, 2022 by Justice Nasiru Umar Sadiq of the Kaduna State High Court.

The other suspects are Triumph Abdul Yakub Faith, John Joseph Ojima, Benjamin Odey Sunday, Wisdom Omofunhe Billy, Korede Samuel Godiya, Isaiah Sunday, Favor Olayinka Bamidele, Gabriel Sunday, Sunday Simon Ojobo, Steven Dikeh Ebere, Abba Tachio, Moses Njoku Emeka, Okechukwu Kelvin Chidera, Lucius Rakun, Bege Bonet and Jonah Hussaini zisan.

Others include Jamiu Najiem, Mohammed Abdulwasiu, Ayuba Sikiru, Salim Bashir, Khalid Ola Abdulwasiu, Japhet Peter, Collins Haruna, AbdulKadir Afafasimu, Sebastine Yohanna Mamman, Franklin kingsley, Aliyu Suleiman AbdulRaman, Micahl Afred Antozoa, Okoro Henry, Christian Julius Tegu, Bature Japhet Yusuf, Nnamdi Orji Innocent, Macaulay Mathew Olushola, AbdulBasit Abdullahi Yahaya, Joseph Emeka, James Mark, Aminu Sale, Favour Mba, and Okoro Henry.

Most of the suspects were arrested at Rosalux Blue Hotel, Agua, Kaduna South which is fast becoming notorious as a haven for cyber-fraudsters as some suspects had been arrested in the facility by the Commission in the past.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones of different models and laptop computers.

The EFFC says the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.