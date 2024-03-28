Detained Binance Executive Sues NSA, EFCC

Detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of violating his fundamental human rights.

In an originating motion, Gambaryan sought a declaration that his detention and seizure of his travel document, contravened Section 35 (1) and (4) of 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He urged the court to order the NSA and EFCC to release him from their custody and return his passport with immediate effect.

Gambaryan equally sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and agents from further detaining him in relation to any investigation into or demands from Binance.

He urged the court to order for the respondents to issue a public apology to him.

Gambaryan averred that he was in Nigeria alongside fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla to honour the invitation of the NSA and EFCC to discuss issues relating to Binance in Nigeria.

He argued that he did not commit any offence during the meeting, and neither was he informed in writing of any offence he personally committed in Nigeria at any other time.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Counsel to the plaintiffs, T.J. Krukrubo, informed the court that the respondents were served two days ago.

Shortly after that, he announced to the court that he was withdrawing from the matter as the counsel for the fleeing Anjarwalla. He did not give reasons for his withdrawal.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter til April 8.