FG To Open Kara Bridge-OPIC To Ease Gridlock

Barring any last-minute change, the Federal Government will on Sunday (today) open the Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said this in a statement through his Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello on Saturday, saying work has been completed in the areas.

Fashola, however, appealed to motorists to exercise patience over the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos, as the reconstruction work on the road enters its last phase.

“Work within the OPIC area between Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge has been completed and would be opened to traffic today, Sunday, April 30. This means that the main carriageway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) and Sagamu Inter-change on Section 1 of the Project has been completed,” he said.

“The intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.”

According to Fashola, his ministry is already working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to reduce the inconvenience caused by the Road reconstruction.

“All attention would now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both bounds),” he added.

