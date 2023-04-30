Napoli’s Title Party Put On Hold After Salernitana Draw

However the coming midweek round of matches could finally end Napoli's long wait for glory.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated April 30, 2023
Twitter
Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (L) and Napoli’s Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini react at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Salernitana on April 30, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. – Naples braces for its potential first Scudetto championship win in 33 years. With a 17 point lead at the top of Serie A, southern Italy’s biggest club is anticipating its victory in the Scudetto for the first time since 1990. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

Napoli missed the chance to win Serie A for the first time in 33 years on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana.

Runaway league leaders Napoli needed to win to secure their third league crown with six games remaining in the season after Inter Milan beat closest challengers Lazio 3-1 earlier in the day.

But the long-awaited Scudetto party will have to be put on hold for at least a few more days after Boulaye Dia’s stunning strike six minutes from time ensured Salernitana escaped with a point after Mathias Olivera had headed the hosts ahead just after the hour mark.

READ ALSO: Man City’s Haaland Equals Premier League Goal Record

However the coming midweek round of matches could finally end Napoli’s long wait for glory.

Luciano Spalletti’s team are 18 points ahead of Lazio but Juve can close that gap to 17 by winning at Bologna in Sunday’s late match and moving into second place.

Depending how that match and Juve and Lazio’s games on Wednesday go Napoli could be crowned champions before they take the field at Udinese on Thursday night.

A win in Udine will ensure Napoli’s current stars emulate Diego Maradona, who led southern Italy’s biggest club to their only previous league titles in 1987 and 1990.

AFP

More Stories