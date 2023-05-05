Fire Guts EFCC Building In Enugu

Fire has gutted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) South Eats Zonal Office in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

The fire which started early this morning was put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State and Federal Fire Service.

According to a statement by the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the inferno was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests 40 Alleged Cybercriminals in Ogun

The fire affected One of the buildings within the Zonal Command destroying properties that are yet to be quantified but no casualty was recorded.

Meanwhile the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was among the early callers to commiserate with the commission.