King Charles III, Queen Camilla Arrive At Westminster Abbey For Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace Saturday in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for a procession through central London to their coronation in Westminster Abbey, arriving around 10:50 am.

Massed ranks of soldiers lining The Mall in front of the palace presented arms and shouted “God save the king” as the horse-drawn carriage passed to cheers from thousands of onlookers.

Charles III will be crowned king in a solemn Christian ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of history and tradition, but adapted to reflect 21st-century Britain.

St Edward’s Crown — a solid gold, sacred symbol of the monarch’s authority used only once in their reign — will be placed on Charles’s head at 1100 GMT to cries of “God Save the King”.