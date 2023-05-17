Attack On US Consulate Staff Convoy Most Regrettable, Says FG

The Federal Government has condemned the attack on the convoy of the US Consulate staff in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State on Tuesday.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Francisca Omayuli, on Wednesday, the Federal Government said the “unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate, is condemnable and most regrettable.”

While investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extended its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

Confirming the development in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tobechukwu Ikenga, said the attack happened by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale Road in Ogbaru LGA.

The Federal Government said it remained undaunted by the sad development and reiterated its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country.

Also, the United States Government has since stated that no American citizen was affected in the attack.

The US National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby, said on his YouTube channel, “I just got informed about a whole lot before coming out here to talk to you all. Just looks like a US convoy vehicle was attacked.

“What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there was no US citizens hurt. But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed.”