Obi Condemns ‘Despicable’ Attack On US Consulate Staff In Anambra

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the convoy of some US Consulate staff members in Anambra State that claimed about four lives.

Reacting to the incident in a tweet on Wednesday, Obi who is a former governor of Anambra State said, “This despicable act is highly condemnable”.

He sympathised with the families of the deceased, the United States Embassy and other charitable international agencies involved.

Obi attributed the rising crime in the country to the “frightening rising poverty level and unemployment of youths” which he said is a consequence of prolonged leadership failure in the country over the years.

He maintained that the solution remains a quick turnaround from consumption to production.

Obi urged “the appropriate security agencies to put no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of these wicked and abominable acts are fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tobechukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said it happened by 3:30 pm along Atani, Osamale Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

The United States Government has confirmed that no American citizen was affected in that attack.

The US National Security Council Spokesperson, John Kirby, said, “I just got informed about a whole lot before coming out here to talk to you all. Just looks like a US convoy vehicle was attacked.”

“What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there was no US citizens hurt. But we are aware of some casualties perhaps even some killed,” he said on his YouTube channel.