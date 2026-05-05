Soludo Sends First Batch Of Commissioner Nominees To Anambra Assembly

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has submitted the first batch of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on New Media to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Franklin Osankwa.
According to him, the list was presented during plenary and formally received by the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze, who thereafter referred the nominees to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters for further legislative review.
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The list comprises 17 male nominees and one female nominee.
The full list of nominees and their proposed portfolios is as follows:
Agriculture — Dr. Ben Chuks Odoemena
Budget and Economic Planning — Mr. Chukwukadibia Okoye, FCCA
Culture, Entertainment and Tourism — Mr. Udoji Amedu
Education — Dr. Ekene Ogugua
Environment — Dr. Clem Aguiyi
Finance — Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor
Health — Dr. Afam Obidike
Information and Value Reformation — Dr. Law Mefor
Justice/Attorney-General — Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN
Lands — Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN
Local Government and Community Affairs — Barr. Vin Ezeaka
Petroleum and Mineral Resources — Prof. Charles Ofoegbu
Physical Planning and Urban Development — Barr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu
Power — Engr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu
Works and Infrastructure — Arc. Okey Ezeobi
Transport — Hon. Eddy Ibuzo
Women Affairs and Social Development — Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi
Youth Development and Sports — Mr. Patrick Agha, MBA
According to the statement, the State House of Assembly is expected to commence the screening process immediately, after which confirmation will follow.