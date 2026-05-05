Soludo Sends First Batch Of Commissioner Nominees To Anambra Assembly

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has submitted the first batch of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on New Media to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Franklin Osankwa.

According to him, the list was presented during plenary and formally received by the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze, who thereafter referred the nominees to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters for further legislative review.

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The list comprises 17 male nominees and one female nominee.

The full list of nominees and their proposed portfolios is as follows:

Agriculture — Dr. Ben Chuks Odoemena

Budget and Economic Planning — Mr. Chukwukadibia Okoye, FCCA

Culture, Entertainment and Tourism — Mr. Udoji Amedu

Education — Dr. Ekene Ogugua

Environment — Dr. Clem Aguiyi

Finance — Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor

Health — Dr. Afam Obidike

Information and Value Reformation — Dr. Law Mefor

Justice/Attorney-General — Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN

Lands — Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN

Local Government and Community Affairs — Barr. Vin Ezeaka

Petroleum and Mineral Resources — Prof. Charles Ofoegbu

Physical Planning and Urban Development — Barr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu

Power — Engr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu

Works and Infrastructure — Arc. Okey Ezeobi

Transport — Hon. Eddy Ibuzo

Women Affairs and Social Development — Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi

Youth Development and Sports — Mr. Patrick Agha, MBA

According to the statement, the State House of Assembly is expected to commence the screening process immediately, after which confirmation will follow.