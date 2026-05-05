Akwa Ibom Creates Aviation Ministry To Consolidate Int’l Aviation Gains

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a sustainable aviation ecosystem, following the successful maiden international flight from Uyo to Accra, Ghana.

Speaking during a press briefing after returning from the historic flight, the Governor described the development as a major step in positioning the state as a regional hub for tourism, trade, and investment.

He also announced the creation of a Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development to drive the next phase of growth in the sector.

It was a defining moment for Akwa Ibom State as the successful maiden international flight marked not just a new route, but a bold entry into the global aviation space.

Addressing journalists in Uyo after returning from Accra, Governor Umo Eno stated that the maiden flight served as validation of the state’s readiness to handle global flights and position itself as a destination for tourism and commerce.

The Governor said the aviation ecosystem has expanded with key infrastructure in place, alongside sustained investment in training pilots and engineers to support future growth.

Governor Eno also used the occasion to announce the creation of a Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development, explaining that the new structure will provide direct oversight, improve operational efficiency, and attract more international airlines to the state.

Stakeholders at the briefing described the development as a major breakthrough for the state’s economy and global visibility.

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A federal lawmaker, Senator Ekong Sampson, said the successful international flight demonstrates the state’s commitment to sustaining development and projecting Akwa Ibom to the global stage, noting that the milestone represents new opportunities for growth and regional leadership.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, conveyed the Federal Government’s commendation, describing the project as a significant achievement that places Akwa Ibom on a higher pedestal within Nigeria’s aviation landscape.

The maiden international flight is expected to open new economic pathways, strengthen regional connectivity, and accelerate the state’s ambition of becoming a major hub for tourism, trade, and investment in West and Central Africa.