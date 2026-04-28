Police Recover Explosive Materials At Akwa Ibom Custodial Centre

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have foiled what would have been a disaster at the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre in Akwa Ibom State.

The command says it recovered high explosive ordnance within the facility.

A statement by the command’s police public relations officer, Timfon John, indicates that the police’s action was based on credible intelligence from the authorities of the correctional centre.

John said, “On receipt of the intelligence, the commissioner, CP Baba Azare, immediately ordered the deployment of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, BomPol Base 38, Uyo, alongside other tactical teams to secure the area.

“A coordinated search and sweep operation led to the recovery of the following items: two (2) 90mm high explosive rounds, forty-five centimeters (45cm) length of burning fuse, one (1) pair of pincers, One (1) flat screwdriver, two (2) pieces of 12 mm iron chisels, and one (1) six-centimetre (6 cm) conduit iron pipe.”

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The police said, “The EOD team professionally rendered the explosive devices safe, thereby neutralising any imminent threat and preventing possible loss of lives and destruction of critical infrastructure.”

But the authorities are assuring residents of the coastal state that “The Command has reinforced security around the correctional facility and its environs, with increased surveillance, access control, and continuous patrols to deter any further threats.”

“Discreet investigation and technical analysis have commenced to determine the origin of the explosives and to apprehend all individuals connected to this dangerous act.”

The commissioner reassured residents that the situation was fully under control, with no casualties recorded, and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or items promptly.

Azare warned criminal elements that the command will not tolerate any attempt to undermine public safety or target critical institutions, emphasising that Akwa Ibom State remains hostile to crime and criminality.