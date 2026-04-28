Officer Arrested As Police Probe Alleged Extra-Judicial Killing In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has issued a statement following a viral video circulating on social media which allegedly shows a police officer shooting a young man in Effurun, Delta State—an incident that has sparked widespread outrage and public concern.

In its press release, the Command confirmed the “extra-judicial killing” of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi, noting that the incident occurred on April 26, 2026.

According to the statement, operatives attached to Area Command Effurun acted on intelligence that the deceased had been apprehended while allegedly attempting to waybill a parcel containing “a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.”

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The Command further stated that “the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect.”

It added that the officer has been arrested, queried, and transferred to Force Headquarters in Abuja to face the Force Disciplinary Committee for “immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution.”

Condemning the incident, Commissioner of Police Yemi Oyeniyi assured the public that justice would be served. He emphasized that the Command maintains “zero tolerance for lawlessness, recklessness and extra-judicial conduct.”

He also extended condolences to the victim’s family and urged residents to remain calm as due process is followed.