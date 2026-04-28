Police Arrest Two Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered firearms and other dangerous items during an operation in Iyamho, near Edo State University.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday, at about 10:35 a.m., by operatives of the Iyamho Division acting on credible intelligence.

The police said the suspects were sighted in the area and are believed to be linked to kidnapping activities.

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Items recovered from the suspects include two Dane guns, one live AK-47 round, two cutlasses, a police woven headgear, a hunter’s headlamp, four cans of gunpowder, assorted charms, and several locally made bullets.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Eno Ikoedem, said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Ikoedem added that the Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to rid the state of kidnapping and other violent crimes, assuring residents that Edo would not serve as a safe haven for criminal elements.

She also said the Commissioner commended the operatives for their prompt response and professionalism, while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.