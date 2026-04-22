Ex-Akwa Ibom Assembly Speaker Resigns As Gov Eno’s Adviser

Aniekan Uko, the Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Legislative Affairs, Governor Umo Eno, has resigned.

Uko, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, representing the Ibesikpo Asutan State Constituency, stated in his resignation letter to the governor that he wants to pursue his political aspiration.

The resignation letter addressed to the governor reads in part: “Please accept this formal notice of my resignation as Honorary Special Adviser on Legislative Affairs, as I embark on a new chapter to pursue future opportunities that align with my goals.

“I am grateful for the experience, and I appreciate the chance to have served. However, due to evolving circumstances, I find it necessary to step down in order to focus on my aspiration. I remain hopeful that I will continue to support your administration in other capacities.

“I wish you and the state continuous growth, success, and best wishes for a brighter future, while I extend sincere thanks for the trust and support extended to me during my tenure.”

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There are indications that the former state legislator left the administration to pursue a higher national legislative job in the Green Chamber.

Governor Umo Eno had earlier warned his appointees not to quit the cabinet for any elective offices, disclosing that the current State and National Assembly members have been given automatic return tickets.

Eno said that it was the agreement he signed with them before they agreed to defect with him to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 6, 2025.

But such a plan was later cancelled following protests by some aggrieved aspirants, who argued that such an autocratic decision was detrimental to democracy, zoning, and against the right of the electorate to have free choices at the polls.