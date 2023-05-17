US Secretary Of State Blinken Calls Tinubu, Emphasizes Commitment To Partnership

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Tuesday called Nigeria’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

Spokesperson Matthew Miller who disclosed this in a brief communique, said the Secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

Miller further stated that Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians.

They also spoke about the continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth.

On his part, President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office on May 29.

He further pledged to work to ensure continued positive relations with the United States.

According to Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, during the telephone discussion which was frank and friendly, the president-elect said his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and development programs to deepen our democratic institutions and bring help to poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

He also expressed his determination to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and faithfully serve the people as their president.

During the talks that lasted about 20 minutes, President-elect Tinubu recalled being granted asylum by the US when he was forced on exile during his struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, and, while reaffirming his democratic bona fides, expressed his absolute belief that the result of the elections, which he clearly won, reflected the will of the Nigerian people.

He further urged the US to factor in Nigeria’s important place in Africa and provide needed assistance in the areas of security and economic investment in order for the nation to lead the way and be a shining example to the rest of the continent.

Both President-elect Tinubu and Secretary Blinken ended their discussion with pleasant greetings and a promise to keep the channels of dialogue and communication open, whilst maintaining a strong relationship between the two nations.