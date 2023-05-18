Transition: Buhari To Confer GCFR, GCON Titles On Tinubu, Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, May 25th, confer National Honours on president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

They both will be conferred with the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

This is according to a brief statement shared via Twitter by the President’s Special Assistant on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi.

According to Ogunlesi, on the same day, there will be an official handover of Transition Documents to the incoming Administration.

In his view, this process will be the most organized and seamless Presidential Transition in the history of Nigeria, enabled by Executive Order 14 signed by President Buhari.

Confirming the investiture of the President-Elect and Vice-President-Elect with the National Honors of GCFR and GCON, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. noted that the exercise will take place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The SGF who doubles as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, further disclosed at a briefing on Thursday that an Inauguration Lecture on the topic: Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development by His Excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former President of Kenya will take place on Saturday 27th May.

This will be followed closely by a Children’s Day Program which would involve a parade and a party for the kids.

As part of the schedule of activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration, an Inter-denominational Church Service will hold Sunday the 28th at the National Christian Centre by 10:00am and an Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night will take place later on at the State House Conference Centre.

The SGF further stated that on Monday, 29th May, the Inauguration Parade/Swearing-In exercise will take place at the Eagle Square by 10:00am, this is to be followed afterwards by a Post Inauguration Luncheon.

Boss Mustapha assured that adequate arrangements have been made for the safety and security of all people throughout the inauguration period.