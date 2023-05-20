10th NASS: Greater Majority Caucus To Present Consensus Candidates

Some elected members of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) across the different political party platforms say they will field Speaker and Deputy Speaker candidates.

The elected lawmakers agreed to present a consensus candidate which will challenge the candidates put forward by the ruling APC.

This decision was reached on Saturday after their meeting at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja with some speakership aspirants like Aliyu Betara, Yusuf Gagdi, Mariam Onuoha and others in attendance.

This move appears to be in a direct defiance of the zoning arrangement as announced by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party organ zoned the Senate President to the South-South, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Deputy Senate President to the North-West, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano) and this continues to spark controversy ahead of the inauguration of the 10th NASS in June.

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives (North-West) – Abass Tajudeen (Kaduna), and Deputy Speaker South East – Ben Kalu (Abia).