Nigeria @65: Speaker Abass Urges Nigerians To ‘Focus On The Bright Future’

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Nigerians as the country marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, urging the citizens to see the bright future ahead.

In his congratulatory message signed by his media aide, Leke Baiyewu, Abbas said Nigeria has come a long way through a chequered history, while the years ahead promise greater unity and prosperity for all.

While noting that God has indeed blessed the country with immeasurable human and natural resources, the Speaker called for collective efforts by all stakeholders towards building “a nation of our dreams regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences.”

He stated that Nigeria remains on the right path with the ongoing implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Speaker expressed optimism that the country remains the Giant of Africa and is bound to reclaim its position as the biggest economy on the continent.

While urging Nigerians to remain undaunted by the security and socio-economic challenges, Speaker Abbas called for more prayers and patriotism as they remain law-abiding.

The Speaker assured Nigerians of the 10th House’s commitment to providing accountable leadership, good governance and dividends of democracy to the people especially at the grassroots.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu will address the nation at 7 a.m. on Wednesday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The President’s address will be broadcast live on Channels Television and other electronic media outlets.