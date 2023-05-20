Insecurity My ‘Worst Nightmare’ As President, Says Jonathan 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says insecurity was his worst nightmare during his time in office between 2010 and 2015.

Jonathan made the disclosure on Friday during the commissioning of a 22-kilometre road project in Taraba State. The dualised Yola-Wukari road encompasses six pedestrian bridges and a flyover bridge, among others.

Commending Governor Darius Ishaku on what he described as a job well done, the former president revealed that his worst nightmare as president of the country was insecurity.

He said he had sleepless nights in a bid to resolve the issues and encouraged residents to live in peace for more development to thrive, adding that road infrastructure is key to any development.

Inaugurating the road project, followed by the flag-off of the construction of a heavy-duty vehicles park on the outskirts of the state capital, Jonathan insisted that security is in the hands of the people.

The former president also expressed satisfaction that Taraba was gradually returning to the “good old days” of peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

For his part, Ishaku said the road projects embarked upon by his administration was to link rural communities to the metropolis to explore the agricultural potentials of the state.

The inauguration comes less than two weeks to the inauguration of a new administration in Taraba State.

The inauguration of new infrastructure in the state is seen as one of the major activities undertaken by Ishaku to make an indelible impression.

Ishaku, in his remark, said his administration’s emphasis on road construction targets economic growth, especially in rural communities by revamping the agricultural potentials of taraba.

The governor used the opportunity to counter statistics putting the state as one of the most indebted nationwide.