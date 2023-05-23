Bus Catches Fire At Eagle Square In Abuja

A Coaster bus has caught fire in front of Eagle Square in Abuja. The incident which happened on Tuesday night sent passers-by scampering for safety as the vehicle went into flames.

There were speculations that it was a case of a car explosion. However, in a telephone conversation, the Police Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Josephine Adeh debunked the claim.

She confirmed the incident but said it was a case of fire outbreak and not an explosion. According to her, the bus was coming from the Maitama axis of the FCT when it caught fire.

“No life or personal effect, other than the razed vehicle, was damaged as the situation was aptly managed by Police operatives from the Central Police Station thereby curbing any form of escalation,” she said in a statement.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard contrary and misleading narratives, emanating from malicious and misguided quarters even as the Command continues to intensify the security of the territory in this transitional period and beyond.”

The incident is coming less than a week before the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu scheduled to hold at Eagle Square.

The occupants safely alighted before the fire razed down the bus.