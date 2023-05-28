Canada Introduces Faster Visa Processing For Spousal Applicants

Canada has announced faster temporary resident visa (TRV) processing and more considerate application measures.

Making this known in a statement, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said the new process is for families to be together sooner while they wait for their permanent residence to be finalized.

He said that going forward, most of these applications will be processed within 30 days, and applicants will benefit from processing measures specific to their circumstances as spouses and dependents.

The Minister noted that many applications have already been processed using these new tools, adding that the process has seen an approval rate of 93%.

“Family reunification through immigration is not only a matter of compassion; it is a fundamental pillar of Canadian society. Today’s announcement is a mandate commitment to help build inclusive and resilient communities.

“We are supporting Canadians and newcomers by reuniting families faster, and also allowing them to work and support themselves more quickly once they’re here. By doing so, Canada is helping newcomers achieve their true potential, while also strengthening Canada’s economy and social fabric,” Fraser said.

Also, spousal applicants, along with other open work permit holders, whose open work permits expire between August 1 and the end of 2023, will be able to extend their work permits for an additional 18 months.

According to the statement, a similar option was recently offered to many with expiring post-graduation work permits.

This is coming few days after the United Kingdom indicated plan to ban some foreign students from bringing their family members into the country

However, Universities across the UK have rejected the new policy, describing it as a threat to the country’s global success as a top destination for international talent and needed to be considered very carefully.