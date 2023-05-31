Governor Kefas Sacks 16 LG Chairmen In Taraba

The newly sworn in Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has dissolved the 16 local government caretaker committee chairmen in the state.

The governor in a press statement asked that they hand over government properties in their possession to the heads of local government administration in their respective councils.

The dissolution is with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the governor has made his first appointments of Chief Protocol Officer and Chief Press Secretary.

They are Yusuf Ubandoma and Yusuf Sanda respectively.

He also approved the appointment of Jeji Williams as his Chief of Staff with Timothy Kataps as the Secretary to Taraba State Government.