38-Year-Old Lawmaker Elected Osun Assembly Speaker

The lawmaker representing Odo-Otin State Constituency, Adewale Egbedun, has been elected as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The 38-year-old Egbedun was elected after he was nominated by Ibrahim Abiola of the Irewole/Isokan constituency and seconded by Areoye Samuel, another member.

Speaking while giving his inaugural speech shortly after his election as the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Egbedun assured the people of Osun State that the Assembly will work for the advancement of good governance in the state.

“I assure the people of Osun State that this House will truly and faithfully represent them,” the newly elected Speaker said.

“We will not waiver nor slack in the protection of citizens’ rights, advancement of good governance, and the diligent execution of oversight functions on executive ministries, agencies, and departments.”

He also assured Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke of the lawmakers’ unalloyed loyalty and support in his quest to deliver good governance in the state, urging the governor to submit to House, his innovative executive bills on several issues of public interest like the domestication of Nigeria’s StartUp Act, among others.

Egbedun added that the lawmakers will also review all bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration.

He said, “The Governor will find in us a legislature that is transparent, honest, and supportive in the discharge of our legislative mandate.

“I will use this opportunity to call on Mr Governor to submit to this House, his innovative Executive bills on several issues of public interest, like the domestication of Nigeria’s StartUp Act, among others.

“We are aware that the Governor has finalized certain draft bills to drive his development agenda. We are desirous of fast-tracking these efforts of the Governor so that Osun people can benefit from the growing foreign direct investment in the concerned sectors.

“I also use this opportunity to announce that our leadership will collate and review all last-minute bills passed and assented to by the outgoing administration.”

The Speaker, therefore, commended the leadership of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying, “We laud the mediatory and integrative role of the party as the leadership has proven that the party is wise and dynamic enough to manage victory and deliver good governance.”