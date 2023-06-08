Storey Building Collapses In Ogun

A storey building has reportedly collapsed in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

No casualty was, however, recorded. It was gathered that the uncompleted one-storey building collapsed on Thursday around 7 am.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the structure located around PZ Estate, Onijagun, went down with no initial sign.

The building, despite being uncompleted, was formerly occupied by some commercial motorcycle riders who were later sent away for posing threats to the community.

“The building has been up to the roofing level for over 10 years. It used to be occupied by some Hausa Okada riders, but they were sent away from the place by the community, if not we might have recorded not less than 10 deaths and lots of bikes damaged,” the source said.

While the cause of building collapse cannot be verified yet, it may be connected with the weakness of the structure having been abandoned for long.