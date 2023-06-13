Gov Abba Calls For Harmonious Relationship Between Executive, Legislature

Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf, has appealed for support and cooperation from the legislative arm of government to foster a harmonious working relationship with the executive.

The Governor made this call on Tuesday during a meeting with the new leadership and members of the Kano state House of Assembly who were elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The delegation, led by the newly elected Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, visited the Governor at the Government House immediately after the swearing-in of the tenth assembly.

Congratulating the new leadership and members, Governor Abba expressed his optimism and prayed to Almighty Allah for guidance in their legislative responsibilities and peaceful interactions with other arms of government.

He assured them of his administration’s readiness to collaborate and work hand in hand with the legislative arm to take the state to greater heights.

“We assure you of the readiness of our administration to work as two arms of government so as to take our dear state to greater heights. Your cooperation is seriously needed in that direction as we are all working for a common goal, which is the repositioning of Kano,” he said.

Earlier, I received members of the 10th Kano State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Falgore and his Deputy, Hon. Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu. I congratulate them on their inauguration, as I look forward to a most cordial and beneficial partnership with the… — Abba Kabir Yusuf (@Kyusufabba) June 13, 2023

In response, the new Speaker, Falgore expressed the willingness of the assembly to work with the executive arm to achieve the desired goals.

He commended the Governor for his vision and passion for Kano, highlighting the remarkable achievements within the first two weeks of his administration.

“Your excellency, in not more than two weeks of your administration, what you have achieved clearly indicates your vision and passion for Kano, and we are solidly behind you in this appreciable gesture,” the lawmaker said.

The Speaker was accompanied by his deputy, Muhammad Butu-Butu; majority leader, Lawan Dala; deputy majority leader, Garba Fammar; the chief whip, Muddasir Zawachiki, and other members of the assembly.

The call for a harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government highlights the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to steer Kano state towards progress and development.