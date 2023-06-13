Yusuf Falgore Elected 10th Kano Assembly Speaker

The lawmaker representing Rogo State Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Yusuf Falgore has emerged as the new Speaker of the house.

Falgore’s election followed a nomination by a member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Hussaini, and Musa Kachako, a member representing Takai Constituency.

Muhammad Butu-Butu also emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the 10th Kano Assembly.

Channels Television reports that the speaker was elected under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Thereafter, the house clerk, Ali Maje, swore in the duo.

Harmonious Relationship

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appealed for support and cooperation from the legislative arm of government to foster a harmonious working relationship with the executive, aiming for the betterment and rapid development of the state.

The governor made this call during a meeting with the new leadership and members of the Kano state House of Assembly, who were elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The delegation, led by the newly elected Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore visited Yusuf at the government house immediately after the swearing-in of the tenth assembly.

Congratulating the new leadership and members, Governor Yusuf expressed his optimism and prayed to Almighty Allah for guidance in their legislative responsibilities and peaceful interactions with other arms of government.

He assured them of his administration’s readiness to collaborate and work hand in hand with the legislative arm to take the state to greater heights.

“We assure you of the readiness of our Administration to work as two arms of government so as to take our dear state to greater heights. Your cooperation is seriously needed in that direction as we are all working for a common goal, that is the repositioning of Kano,” stated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In response, the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore, expressed the willingness of the assembly to work with the executive arm in order to achieve the desired goals.

He commended the Governor for his vision and passion for Kano, highlighting the remarkable achievements within the first two weeks of his administration.

“Your excellency, in not more than two weeks of your administration, what you have achieved clearly indicates your vision and passion for Kano, and we are solidly behind you in this appreciable gesture,” affirmed Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore.

The Speaker was accompanied by his deputy, Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu, majority leader, Lawan Hussani Dala, deputy majority leader, Hon. Garba Shehu Fammar, the Chief Whip, Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki, and other members of the assembly.

The call for a harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government highlights the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to steer Kano state towards progress and development.

The cooperation and collaboration between the two arms are expected to contribute significantly to the repositioning of the state.