Yari Alleges Betrayal After Losing Senate Presidency To Akpabio

Two days after losing the senate presidency to Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has alleged betrayal by some of his colleagues.

Akpabio, former Akwa-Ibom State Governor and lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West was the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He emerged as President of the 10th Senate on Tuesday after polling a total of 63 votes. Yari, also of the ruling party got 46 votes.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday in Abuja, Yari claimed his permutations as of 3 am on Tuesday showed that he would get at least 61 out of the 109 votes available, which would have been enough to see him coast home to victory. Despite feeling betrayed by the turnout of events, the former Zamfara governor believed only God knew what transpired.

“Yes, I can say there was a betrayal. That’s the truth because as we are taking stock as of 3 am, Monday-Tuesday election, we took stock of over 76. But as usual, human beings, we thought we are going to get a pullout of about 15 which we will have a comfortable 61 to win the election,” he stated.

“But it’s become the reverse which only God knows what happened. So, I feel betrayed but life continues and it’s a cycle.”

Asides from Akpabio, Senator Jibrin Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, emerged unopposed as Senate Deputy President, succeeding Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, was elected Speaker of the Green Chamber just as a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, became the Deputy Speaker.