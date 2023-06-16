NASS Leadership: Shettima Apologises To Muslims Over His Comments

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday apologised to Nigerian Muslims over his comments on the leadership contest in the National Assembly.

In the build-up to Tuesday’s election of the 10th Assembly, Shettima has said the most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Presidency of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His comments stirred up controversy and outrage, especially on social media and among the Muslim community.

However, speaking in an interview on BBC Hausa, Shettima said he made the comments in the best interest of Nigeria, being privy to some intelligence he cannot disclose to the public.

Noting that he was quoted out of context, the vice president maintained that has no ill will against Islam.

“I am a human who is bound to make mistakes, I therefore seek your forgiveness and God’s,” Shettima stated.

He added that the trajectory of Nigerian politics made it pertinent for people in leadership positions to come out and warn against divisions and disunity in this country.

The Vice President assured that he is a true Muslim whose ancestors have been in Islam for a long. According to him, he has no intent to defame any religion.