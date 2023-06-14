Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Planning Distribution Of Cheap Fuel, Says NNPC Boss

By Gloria Ume-Ezeoke
Updated June 14, 2023
FILE PHOTO: Former President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Autogas Roll-out Initiative on December 2, 2020.

 

President Bola Tinubu has begun putting in place a structural approach to make available cheap fuel through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LPG) to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, stated this on Wednesday in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu.

Kyari said the plans would be rolled out soon, adding that the structural plan, which he described as a work in progress, was part of the President’s palliative measures for citizens.

He added that there was already an ongoing rehabilitation exercise in the nation’s refinery, which would be unveiled in no distant time.

