Kaduna Probes CNG Bus Explosion, Rules Out Bomb Blast

The Kaduna State Government has launched a comprehensive investigation into a compressed natural gas (CNG) bus explosion at Mando Motor Park in Igabi Local Government Area, assuring residents that the incident posed no security threat.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Sunday, involving a vehicle operated by Silver Luxury Travel at the Lagos Garage Terminus in the Mando area.

Eyewitnesses said the blast happened without warning, leaving the bus severely damaged and debris scattered across the busy transport hub, drawing the attention of commuters, traders and nearby residents.

Emergency responders, including security operatives, swiftly secured the area, while normal activities resumed shortly afterwards. Despite the extent of the damage, no casualties or property loss were recorded.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, preliminary findings attributed the explosion to a technical fault linked to the overfilling of the CNG tank.

The state government dismissed initial fears that the incident was a bomb blast, clarifying that it was purely mechanical in nature.

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Governor Uba Sani has since directed a multi-agency investigation to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of the explosion.

According to the state government, the probe will involve security agencies, technical regulators and safety authorities, with a focus on strengthening operational standards for CNG usage across the state.

“The investigation will involve relevant stakeholders with a view to enhancing safety protocols and preventing a recurrence,” the statement said.

The government also commended the Kaduna State Police Command, particularly its Bomb Disposal Unit, for its prompt and professional response in ensuring public safety.

While authorities continue their investigation, concerns have been raised about the safety of CNG-powered vehicles within Nigeria’s public transport sector, especially regarding maintenance standards, fuel system integrity and compliance with safety regulations.

Reassuring residents, Maiyaki urged the public to remain calm, rely on verified information and go about their lawful activities, adding that the government remains committed to protecting lives and property and will provide updates as investigations progress.