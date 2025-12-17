Katsina Approves Purchase Of 30 CNG Buses For Public Transport

The Katsina State Government has approved the purchase of thirty (30) hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses as part of efforts to strengthen public transportation across the state.

The decision reflects Governor Dikkoa Radda’s administration’s commitment to addressing transportation challenges and improving access to affordable, safe, and reliable mobility for residents, especially students.

Radda disclosed this while responding to requests from the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Dutsinma, Muhammad Uthman, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Katsina, on Tuesday.

According to him, the buses would be strategically deployed across major towns to reduce transportation costs and ease congestion.

“Some buses will be assigned to Daura to support students of higher institutions, while others will be deployed to Malumfashi, Funtua, and Dutsinma.

“Transportation remains a critical part of our development agenda, particularly for students who depend on regular and affordable movement to pursue their education,” the governor stated.

Governor Radda noted that each bus has the capacity to convey up to 100 passengers, adding that this would significantly reduce the transportation burden faced by Federal University Dutsinma students and the public.

“Our goal is to ensure students can move safely and conveniently, without transportation becoming an obstacle to learning,” he added.

On the Vice-Chancellor’s request for a tractor, Governor Radda assured that one would be released to the university upon completion of due process.

“We are committed to supporting Federal University Dutsinma and other institutions in initiatives that promote academic excellence and improve student welfare,” the governor said during the visit.

On his part, Uthman appealed to the Katsina State Government to support the university in addressing key needs affecting students’ mobility and learning environment.

“Governor Radda has always shown genuine concern for student welfare across the state,” he said.

“The approval of these buses is timely and will greatly ease movement while enhancing access to academic activities. “