Chike Olemgbe Emerges Imo Assembly Speaker

Chike Olemgbe representing Ihitte Uboma state constituency has emerged Speaker of the 10th House of Assembly of Imo State.

His nomination as the speaker was unchallenged, following the inauguration of the assembly on Friday.

Amara Iwuanyanwu, who served as the Deputy Speaker in the ninth assembly, was re-elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the state’s 10th Assembly. Iwuanyanwu represents Nwangele Constituency.

At the inauguration of the 10th house of assembly at the hallowed chambers of the state house of assembly in owerri the Imo state capital, Olemgbe was nominated by the member representing Ideato South State Constituency Azodo Vitalis.

The motion was seconded by member representing Owerri Municipal, Obodo Augustine.

This is the Speaker’s first time as a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly. This is made possible following the decision of the Imo lawmakers to amend their ground rules in 2011 to give room for a first time lawmaker to become speaker.

Both the Speaker and his deputy are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).