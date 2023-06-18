Bulkachuwa Blunder: 11 Critical Questions Nigerians Are Asking

When Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa stood to speak at the Senate Valedictory Session earlier this month, no one could have guessed he would disclose that his wife, Zainab extended help to some of his colleagues during her time as President of the Court of Appeal.

When he rose to speak, Bulkachuwa, 83, who represented Bauchi North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, said, “I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal.”

The Senator was however, interjected by Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate. “Distinguished Senator Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, I think I will advise that you just round up and just take your seat,” Lawan stated.

“I didn’t name any name. We know ourselves,” Bulkachuwa replied, but without names mentioned, the Senator had already stirred the hornet’s nest.

Mrs Zainab Bulkachuwa was President of the Appeal Court between April 2014 to March 2020, and her husband’s comments raised concerns as to her time at the helm of affairs, making many persons begin not only to question her character, but to question the Nigerian Judiciary System as a whole.

Following the controversial statement by Senator Bulkachuwa, here are 11 pressing questions Nigerians are seeking answers to even at this very moment.

1. Was the influence exerted by Bulkachuwa on Zainab appropriate and within legal bounds?

2. What specific decisions or cases were influenced, and what impact did they have on the political landscape?

3. Were these decisions in line with the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law?

4. To what extent did the former Appeal Court President willingly allow her husband’s influence, and what were her motivations?

5. What mechanisms are in place to prevent undue influence on judicial decisions and ensure the independence of the judiciary?

6. Did Senator Bulkachuwa have any conflicts of interest that may have compromised the integrity of the decisions?

7. How widespread is this issue within the judiciary, and are there other instances of external influence affecting judicial proceedings?

8. What steps can be taken to address potential damages caused by any influenced decisions?

9. What disciplinary actions or investigations should be undertaken to hold accountable those involved in this influence?

10. How can the judiciary and legal system be strengthened to prevent such incidents from happening?

11. Will Nigerians be made aware of any investigation into this matter or will it all be swept under the carpet?

The Senator in the eye of this storm has denied any wrong doing. Bulkachuwa says he never interfered with his wife’s job as President of the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to criticisms trailing his utterance, the statesman said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan did not allow him to finish his thoughts, adding that his comments have been taken out of context.

However, there are many who do not see things the way he is now trying to paint it. For some, Bulkachuwa’s statement is beyond a scandal.

In its reaction, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to immediately invite Senator Ahmad Muhammad Bulkachuwa for interrogation and proceed to prosecute him accordingly.

The NBA, in a statement by its President, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, noted that the viral video clip of the comments made by the senator were clearly admissions that he did attempt to and/or actually perverted the course of justice/interfered with due administration of justice, which makes him liable to be investigated and prosecuted even on his admission.

Regarding the individuals involved in this quagmire, a fair and thorough investigation should be conducted to gather all relevant facts and evidence.

If any misconduct or illegal activities are found, appropriate legal actions and disciplinary measures should be taken. It is crucial to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, as well as maintain public confidence in the justice system.

Transparency, accountability, and adherence to ethical standards are essential to address this saga effectively and this is what the Nigerian people expect.