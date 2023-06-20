Emefiele Sues DSS, Court To Rule On Rights Enforcement July 13

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, challenging his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his originating motion on notice, Emefiele is praying for the court to enforce his right to liberty and freedom of movement, as there is no basis for his continuous detention.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation as well as the DSS have insisted that the detention of the suspended CBN Governor is lawful.

In a preliminary objection filed against the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Emefiele, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the DSS told the Federal Capital Territory High Court that the detention was backed by the order of a magistrates’ court and prayed for the court to dismiss the motion with cost.

They noted that the arrest of the former CBN governor was an administrative decision of the DSS.

The AGF is also challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, as the originating motion filed by Mr. Emefiele ought to have sought that the court set aside the order for his detention rather than seek enforcement of rights.

The DSS, on its part, is also challenging the motion for bail filed by Mr Emefiele.

The case has been adjourned till July 13 for ruling.

On June 10, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his office of Governor of the Central Bank. Shortly after his suspension, the DSS announced that the embattled CBN Governor was in its custody.

The Federal Government had explained that the the suspension was to allow an “ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”