Eid: DSS Calls For Vigilance Over Plot To Attack Worship Centres

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for vigilance ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, saying that reports indicated plans to attack worship and recreational centres before and during the festivities.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the secret police, Peter Afunanya, which was made available to Channels Television on Thursday.

The DSS also advised operators and patrons of public places including markets and malls to be watchful and report any suspicious movements and persons to the relevant security agencies.

The Service said it will continue to partner with sister agencies for necessary proactive drills to frustrate criminals and their activities.

The statement also disclosed that a joint security team comprising the DSS, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force carried out operations in Nasarawa and Kogi states, neutralising and apprehending some criminals.

According to Afunanya, the team apprehended Abubakar Muhammad aka Abu Direba, a suspected gunrunner on 19th June, 2023 along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in the Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

The statement added that in another joint operation in the early hours of Thursday, a team raided the hideout of Kabir Bala aka Okwo), a one-time jail breaker and notorious gang leader in Ejule, Ofu LGA of Kogi state.

Okwo and his gang members were said to have engaged the troops in a gun duel during which he was neutralised, with others fleeing the area.