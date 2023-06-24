Army Reshuffles Top Brass, Appoints New PSOs, GOCs, Others

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the posting and appointment of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to command, instructional and staff appointments across NA formations and units.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Saturday, said this was in an effort to reposition the Nigerian Army for operational efficiency and functional administration.

Those affected in the recent redeployment include some Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army Headquarters (AHQ) General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Corps Commanders, Commandants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

See the full statement below: