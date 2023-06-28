Muslims Mark Eid-El-Kabir Amid Prayers, Festivities

Millions of the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on Wednesday joined hundreds of millions more across the globe in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The annual festival, also referred to as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca by countless devotees from around the world.

It is usually celebrated with prayers offered on the Eid ground, followed by the slaughter of goats, sheep and cattle in commemoration of the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

Following his return to Nigeria from London on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow the Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

According to a statement by the President, Eid-el-Kabir comes as the end of religious activities spanning the first 10 days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, enjoining Muslims to show mercy and compassion to fellow humans.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah,” he said.

According to him, the best way to demonstrate this example is in how individuals conduct themselves in relation to their fellow citizens and in their duties to their country.

“We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion,” he said.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.”

The Importance Of Sacrifice

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday also felicitated Nigerians on the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, seeking support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement, Akpabio urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of the season.

He said the “essence of the season which underscores our submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life should not be lost on us.”

The Senate President stated that since Tinubu’s inauguration as President on May 29, he has taken some bold steps that have been seen as being in the right direction.

Noting that the actions may be inconveniencing, he saluted the resilience of Nigerians in spite of the current challenges.

Well Wishes For Pilgrims

In a goodwill message, former President Muhammadu Buhari wished Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and “to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home”.

Reminiscing on his time as president, he described leading Nigeria as one of the hardest challenges in life that entailed the cooperation and support of all citizens.

Buhari called on all Nigerians to fully support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying, “Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”