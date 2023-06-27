I’m Working Day And Night To Solve Nigeria’s Challenges, Tinubu Says In Sallah Message

As Nigerians join their counterparts from across the world to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festivities, President Bola Tinubu has assured citizens that he is “working day and night” to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, said that the decisions taken so far by his administration will “reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth”.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges,” the President stated.

“While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.”

The President also asked Nigerians to remember the less privileged while celebrating.

Tinubu is scheduled to join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks, the former seat of the Nigerian government.

The President returned to Nigeria on Tuesday after a five-day trip to France starting June 22, 2023.

Tinubu was in Paris alongside world leaders like French President, Emmanuel Macron for the New Global Financial Pact summit held at the Palais Brongniart.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, his spokesman, Dele Alake, said in a statement last Saturday, hinting that his principal will be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.

In a statement upon his arrival, the President thanked Nigerians for the overwhelming reception accorded him in Lagos.

Tinubu conveyed his best wishes to all Nigerians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

See the President’s full statement below: