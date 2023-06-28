Tottenham Sign Maddison From Leicester For £45m

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Leicester’s midfielder, James Maddison on a five-year-deal

Maddison agreed to a £170,000-a-week deal and a fee that is supposed to hit 45 million pounds

“We are delighted to announce the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City.” the London club put out on Wednesday on its Wednesday.

“The England international has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2028.”

The 26-year-old began his career with Coventry City where he progressed through the youth ranks to make his professional debut in August 2014, before joining Norwich City in January 2016. Remaining with the Sky Blues on loan for the rest of the 2015/16 campaign, he finished with 42 appearances in total for his home town club, scoring five goals.

Maddison signed for Leicester City, making his Premier League debut the following month in a season opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Enjoying an excellent first season, in which he made 38 appearances, he collected City’s Young Player of the Season award as he ended the campaign with 14 goal involvements.