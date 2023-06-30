PSC Appoints Eight Police Commissioners, Commends Acting IGP

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment and deployment of eight Commissioners of Police to State Commands in the country.

In a statement by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission also commended the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for adhering to its latest policy on gender sensitivity in his recommendation.

The Commission however expects that the Inspector General in his subsequent proposals will include more Officers from the North-East and South-East geopolitical zones that have yet to record the benchmark of 15 percent as decided at its last plenary meeting.

The newly appointed state commissioners of police include Godwin Aghaulor, now CP Borno State Command; Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, CP Oyo State Command; and Samuel Titus Musa, CP Kebbi State Command.

Also appointed were Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, CP Anambra State Command; Stephen Olarewaju, CP Imo State Command; and Alamatu Abiodun Mustapha, CP Ogun State Command.

Meanwhile, the two female police commissioners are CP Adelesi E. Oluwarotimi for Kwara State Command and CP Augustina Ogbodo for Ebonyi State Command.

The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, a retired Inspector General of Police, said the postings as recommended by the acting Inspector General of Police were, on average, fair and commended the IGP for the inclusion of women.

Dr. Arase advised that the acting IGP consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for the Commission’s ratification.